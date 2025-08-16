Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globe Civil Projects secures Rs 222.19-cr order from Haryana Cricket Association

Globe Civil Projects secures Rs 222.19-cr order from Haryana Cricket Association

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Globe Civil Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 222.19 crore from the Haryana Cricket Association for the construction of an international cricket stadium at Lohat, Jhajjar, Haryana.

The total contract value stands at Rs 2,22,19,78,844 and the project is to be executed within 24 months.

Globe Civil Projects made a debut on the stock exchanges on 1 July 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 91.10, a 28.31% premium to the issue price of Rs 71.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 26 June 2025, was subscribed 86.04 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 67 to Rs 71 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 95 on 1 July 2025.

 

Globe Civil Projects is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company headquartered in New Delhi.

The company reported a 56.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.05 crore on a 14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 378.58 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Globe Civil Projects shed 0.96% to close at Rs 81.37 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brahmaputra Infra Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Brahmaputra Infra Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Jyoti Structures Q1 PAT jumps 119% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Jyoti Structures Q1 PAT jumps 119% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Axis Bank receives upward revision in credit rating

Axis Bank receives upward revision in credit rating

Mahindra & Mahindra introduces BE 6 Batman Edition

Mahindra & Mahindra introduces BE 6 Batman Edition

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn receives revision in credit rating

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn receives revision in credit rating

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon