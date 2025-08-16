Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra introduces BE 6 Batman Edition

Mahindra & Mahindra introduces BE 6 Batman Edition

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Mahindra, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), introduces the BE 6 Batman Edition a limited-run Electric Origin SUV. Some vehicles are built to move you from one place to another. And then, there are some that move you. The BE 6 Batman Edition belongs firmly in the second category. A production car that brings to life a rare fusion of cinematic heritage and modern luxury, inspired by Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed The Dark Knight Trilogy from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., shares: The BE 6 has always been about boldness and forward thinking. With the Batman Edition, we wanted to go further to create something so personal, so visually arresting, that owning it feels like owning a piece of cinematic history. We've obsessed over even the smallest detail, so that every time you look at it, you discover something new.

 

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

