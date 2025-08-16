Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brahmaputra Infra Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Brahmaputra Infra Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Brahmaputra Infrastructure's consolidated net profit soared 121.82% to Rs 15.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.78 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total income from operations jumped 16.07% year on year to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 17.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 100.11% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 5.98% to Rs 74.70 crore during the quarter from Rs 70.48 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 71.55 crore (up 193.71% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 1.65 crore (up 81.31% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, EPC divison was at Rs 88.32 crore (up 18.66% YoY) and revenue from real estate division & other income was at Rs 3.82 crore (down 22.82% YoY) during the quarter.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is a diversified infrastructure company engaged in the construction of airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, and real estate projects. The company also offers mining and dredging services.

Shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure soared 2.65% to close at Rs 90.02 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

