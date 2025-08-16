Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Bank receives upward revision in credit rating

Axis Bank receives upward revision in credit rating

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

From S&P Global Ratings

Axis Bank announced that the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has revised upward its assessment of Axis Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'.

The long term and short-term ratings for the Bank have also been revised upward at 'BBB' and 'A-2' from 'BBB-'and 'A-3', respectively.

The rating outlook has also been revised from 'positive' to 'stable'.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

