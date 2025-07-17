Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GMR Airports gains as passenger traffic climbs 3% YoY in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

GMR Airports Infrastructure rose 1.52% to Rs 95.27 after the company reported a 3.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 30.1 million passengers in Q1 FY26.

Domestic passenger traffic grew 2.9% YoY, while international traffic saw a sharper rise of 4.6% YoY during the quarter.

Delhi Airport handled around 19 million passengers in the quarter, down 1.2% YoY, while Hyderabad Airport handled around 8 million passengers, up 17.1% YoY.

Aircraft movements also increased by 5.6% YoY in Q1 FY26, totaling 190,002 movements.

In June 2025, GMR Airports handled 9.7 million passengers, up 0.9% YoY, while aircraft movements rose 2.6% YoY to 61,251.

 

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 252.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 167.58 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,863.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

