Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One Q1 PAT tanks 61% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Angel One Q1 PAT tanks 61% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Angel One's consolidated net profit declined 60.89% to Rs 114.47 crore on a 18.85% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,140.5 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax tanked 58.56% year on year to Rs 164.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 194.40 crore (down 53.64% YoY). EBDAT margin slipped to 21.8% in Q1 FY26 as against 37.7% posted in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, client base jumped 31.35% to 32.47 million, compared with 24.72 million Q1 FY25.

The companys gross client acquisition fell 41.5% to 0.55 million in June 2025 as against 0.94 million in June 2024.

 

Also Read

trading

Kalpataru Projects shares jump 4% on ₹2,293 crore order win; details here

Made by Google

Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 series, Watch 4

GMR Airports

GMR Airports hits 9-month high, regains ₹1 trillion market cap. Do you own?

4 killed in Bangladesh's Gopalganj as NCP rally triggers violent clashes

4 killed in Bangladesh's Gopalganj as NCP rally triggers violent clashes

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 190 pts, Nifty below 25,200; Angel One up 2%, Tech Mahindra down 2%

The company's broking client funding book hits record high of Rs 48,000 crore as of June 2025.

Angel One's asset management arm launches 2 new schemes in Q1FY26, taking total to 5; AUM at Rs 340 crore as of June 2025.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director said, India is at the cusp of a financial revolution, with digital adoption accelerating and vast sections still underserved. At Angel One, we are using technology, data and AI to bridge the gap, creating smarter and more inclusive access to financial services.

Our product-agnostic fintech platform already addresses the full spectrum of client needs, from investing and borrowing to protecting and planning, through one seamless, trusted experience. With the next wave of growth coming from beyond Tier 1 cities, the opportunity for inclusive impact is both vast and urgent.

Powered by data and platform intelligence, our focus remains on delivering low-cost, high-engagement services at scale, strengthening our position as Indias most client-centric, technology-driven fintech platform. We are building Angel One to grow with every clients financial journey intelligent, responsive and designed to empower a billion lives.

Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO said, Angel Ones platform continues to deliver healthy performance in a dynamic business environment. This quarter we added over 1.5 million clients and maintained a stable market shares of 15.3% in NSE active clients and 19.7% in overall retail equity turnover, a testament to the resilience and scalability of our model. We are embedding intelligence across every layer of our operations, harnessing the power of data, AI and advanced analytics to deliver more meaningful engagement, improve retention and drive greater efficiency across the ecosystem.

These capabilities are enabling us to deepen client relationships, unlock higher lifetime value and sustained operating leverage, even as we diversify revenues through credit, wealth and asset management verticals that are scaling steadily.

Our brand investments, including IPL and other high-visibility digital campaigns, are building trust, credibility and recall at scale, laying a strong foundation for broader adoption and cross-sell our expanding product suite. As we grow, our focus remains on disciplined execution, innovation and staying ahead of evolving client needs.

We are confident that our intelligent, data driven platform will continue to compound value, strengthen our leadership position and take us closer to our vision of being Indias most trusted fintech platform, empowering a billion lives through the power of data and technology.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

Shares of Angel One rose 1.98% to Rs 2,768.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools, Industrial Output Beats; Pharma Leads Gains

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools, Industrial Output Beats; Pharma Leads Gains

GMR Airports gains as passenger traffic climbs 3% YoY in Q1 FY26

GMR Airports gains as passenger traffic climbs 3% YoY in Q1 FY26

PNC Infratech jumps on winning bid for solar+storage project from NHPC

PNC Infratech jumps on winning bid for solar+storage project from NHPC

Tech Mahindra slips after Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

Tech Mahindra slips after Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon