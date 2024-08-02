GMR Airports Infrastructure appoints directors

Alexandre Guillaume Roger Ziegler (DIN: 09382849) as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Independent Director.

Philippe Pascal (DIN: 08903236), as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-executive director.

Antoine Crombez (DIN: 09069083) as an alternate director to Philippe Pascal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

GMR Airports Infrastructure announced the appointment of directors on 01 August 2024 as under: