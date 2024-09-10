Business Standard
Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 485.27 points or 1.12% at 43846.7 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.3%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.15%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 3.75%),Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 3.5%),Themis Medicare Ltd (up 3.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 3.2%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.19%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 3.11%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.98%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.83%).
On the other hand, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 1.94%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 1.74%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.6%) moved lower.
At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 654.32 or 1.18% at 56268.66.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 177.13 points or 1.07% at 16731.7.
The Nifty 50 index was up 36.3 points or 0.15% at 24972.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 94.3 points or 0.12% at 81653.84.
On BSE,2455 shares were trading in green, 652 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

