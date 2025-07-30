Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 26.62 croreNet profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 26.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.6222.97 16 OPM %2.705.75 -PBDT1.111.10 1 PBT0.280.26 8 NP0.210.20 5
