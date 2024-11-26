GMR Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 126.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.03% to Rs 34.34 croreNet Loss of GMR Enterprises Pvt reported to Rs 126.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 96.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 57.03% to Rs 34.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.3479.92 -57 OPM %71.8795.65 -PBDT-126.40-96.82 -31 PBT-126.43-96.84 -31 NP-126.43-96.84 -31
