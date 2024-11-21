Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNFC inks MoU with INEOS to scale acetic acid plant in India

GNFC inks MoU with INEOS to scale acetic acid plant in India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer and Chemicals (GNFC) has entered into memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INEOS Acetyls International, United Kingdom (INEOS) for incorporation of a Joint Venture Company (JVCo.) in India.

GNFC will hold 50% stake in JVCo and the balance 50% stake will be held by INEOS.

The MoU is signed to form a JVCo which will carry on the business in relation to construction and operation of world scale acetic acid (AA) plant in India, together with a joint marketing agreement for the sale and distribution of AA, manufactured by the JVCo. in India and such other matters as may be agreed from time to time. The JVCo. agreement will be executed later.

 

The companies will explore the feasibility to build a new world scale, 600kt Acetic Acid plant at GNFC's site in Bharuch, Gujarat, India.

Pankaj Joshi, MD GNFC said that India imports ~85% of its annual requirements of Acetic Acid. The proposed JV is expected to achieve objective of Make in India. Domestication of Acetic Acid will serve existing demand and provide required boost to other evolving downstream demands saving precious foreign exchange outgo.

David Brooks, CEO INEOS Acetyls, said, We are delighted to make this announcement today, working with our partner GNFC on this new project. India is recognised as being a key growth market for our products over the coming years and this investment will increase much needed locally produced acetic acid, reducing the countrys reliance on imports.

GNFC is a joint sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC). GNFC has extended its profile beyond fertilizers through a process of horizontal integration. Chemicals/petrochemicals, energy sector, electronics/ telecommunications and information technology form its corporate portfolio.

More From This Section

Indices may drop at opening bell, Adani Group stocks in focus

Indices may drop at opening bell, Adani Group stocks in focus

Revolt Motors expands dealership network to 14 more cities

Revolt Motors expands dealership network to 14 more cities

SEBI paper proposes reforms to strengthen regulatory framework for SME IPOs

SEBI paper proposes reforms to strengthen regulatory framework for SME IPOs

Stock Alert: Godrej Porperties, PSP Projects, Dr Reddy's Lab, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engg

Stock Alert: Godrej Porperties, PSP Projects, Dr Reddy's Lab, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engg

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 217.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 217.65% in the September 2024 quarter

The companys consolidated net profit declined 42.3% to Rs 105 on 7.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1917 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.58% to settle at Rs 561.15 on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Adani stocks eyed

Mihir Vora

FII flows will return to normalcy in medium-term, says Mihir Vora, TRUST MF

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

US to give antipersonnel mines to Ukraine to help slow Russian advance

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend stocks: Orient Tech, MSTC, 10 others to remain in focus today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Options data hint at bearish bias for Nifty, Bank Nifty; FIIs trim shorts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon