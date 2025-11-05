Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 20.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 1647.27 croreNet profit of Whirlpool of India declined 20.55% to Rs 41.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 1647.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1712.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1647.271712.99 -4 OPM %3.515.08 -PBDT99.42125.25 -21 PBT47.5973.37 -35 NP41.3352.02 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content