Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 43.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 1158.67 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 43.08% to Rs 125.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 220.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 1158.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1291.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1158.671291.81 -10 OPM %10.2717.58 -PBDT194.33317.05 -39 PBT169.14291.81 -42 NP125.26220.08 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content