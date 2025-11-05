Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GNG Electronics PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 33 cr; revenue up 25% on strong ICT demand

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

GNG Electronics delivered a strong Q2 FY26 performance, driven by healthy demand for ICT products, an expanding customer base, and sustained improvement in profitability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit surged 41.6% to Rs 32.66 crore on a 24.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 439.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax climbed 52.9% year on year to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 46.8 crore in Q2 FY26, up 30.4% from the Rs 35.9 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 10.6% from 10.2%, while PAT margin expanded by 88 bps to 7.4%, reflecting the companys focus on operational efficiency and expansion across key markets.

 

Sharad Khandelwal, managing director, said, We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with revenue growing 24.7% YoY and margins improvingEBITDA margin up 46 bps to 10.6% and PAT margin up 88 bps to 7.4%. The growth reflects robust demand for ICT products, an expanding customer base, and a strong presence across India, the UAE, and the USA. Backed by a solid ESG framework and operational excellence, GNG Electronics remains confident of sustaining growth and driving its vision of promoting circular economy practices globally.

GNG Electronics is Indias largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT devices overall, both globally and in India, with significant presence across India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2025. The company follows a repair-over-replacement approach to provide affordable, reliable, and premium ICT devices functionally and aesthetically comparable to new products, backed by industry-leading warranties.

Shares of GNG Electronics rose 2.88% to close at Rs 346.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

