Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paytm partners with Groq

Paytm partners with Groq

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

To integrate real-time AI for payments and platform

Paytm (One 97 Communications) announced a partnership with Groq, the U.S.-based leader in real-time AI inference, to bring fast, intelligent, and cost-efficient AI to its platform.

Under this collaboration, Paytm and its associate entities will deploy GroqCloud, powered by Groq's purpose-built LPU, to achieve significantly faster, more cost-efficient and scalable AI inference compared to conventional GPU-based systems. This advancement will support Paytm's ongoing work in building high-performance AI models that enhance transaction processing, risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer engagement across its platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. concludes USFDA inspection

Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. concludes USFDA inspection

Allied Blenders Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 64 crore

Allied Blenders Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 64 crore

Allied Blenders gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 399% YoY to Rs 56 crore

Allied Blenders gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 399% YoY to Rs 56 crore

One 97 Communications records PAT of Rs 21 crore

One 97 Communications records PAT of Rs 21 crore

India's social protection coverage surged from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025

India's social protection coverage surged from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon