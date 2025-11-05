Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. concludes USFDA inspection

Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. concludes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Granules India announced that the US FDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) to Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the Company located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA, for the Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) conducted by it in June 2025 for a first-to-file controlled substance ANDA.

There was one observation during the inspection, and it has been resolved.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

