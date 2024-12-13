Business Standard
GNPA of PSBs declines to decade low of 3.12% in September: Finance Ministry

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) have declined to a decade low of 3.12 per cent at the end of September 2024 from a peak of 14.98 per cent in March 2018 on the back of measures like the 4Rs -- recognition, recapitalisation, resolution, and reform -- taken by the government, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Since 2015, the government implemented a comprehensive 4Rs strategy of recognising NPAs transparently, resolution and recovery, recapitalising PSBs, and reforms in the financial system to address the challenges faced by PSBs, it said. Capital adequacy ratio of PSBs improved 393 bps to reach 15.43 per cent in September 2024 from 11.45 per cent in March 2015, it said.

 

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

