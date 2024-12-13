Siyaram Silk Mills spurts on launching Cadini Italy Perfumes in India

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Siyaram Silk Mills surged 10.89% to Rs 928.45 after the company announced the launch of Cadini Italy Perfumes in India under the Cadini Italy brand.

The launch event took place at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, on 12 December 2024. This marks a significant expansion for the brand, bringing its luxury fragrances to the Indian market.

The Cadini Italy fragrance collection includes four scents: Leonardo's Secret, Italian Renaissance, Roman Affair, and Sicilian Romance. Each fragrance comes in three sizes: 100ml, 35ml, and 2ml.

The perfumes will be available online through Cadini Italy's website and social media channels.

Siyaram Silk Mills, a prominent Indian textile company, is renowned for its high-quality fabrics and apparel. The company offers a diverse range of products under popular brands like Siyaram, J. Hampstead, Oxemberg, and Cadini. With a strong distribution network, the company caters to a vast Indian market, providing accessible and stylish products at attractive prices.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 11.23% to Rs 68.17 crore while net sales rose 3.75% to Rs 607.88 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

The Siyaram Silk Mills stock hit a record high of Rs 937.85 today.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

