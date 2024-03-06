Sensex (    %)
                        
GNRC reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.79 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of GNRC reported to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 63.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales063.70 -100 OPM %013.36 -PBDT19.775.29 274 PBT19.770.27 7222 NP11.79-0.66 LP
First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

