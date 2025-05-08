Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to 98 crore

United Breweries Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to 98 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

United Breweries' consolidated net profit jumped 19.88% to Rs 97.76 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 81.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 8.89% YoY to Rs 2,322.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 20.33% to Rs 132.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 109.76 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year.

Volume in the fourth quarter increased 5%, despite temporary suspension in Telangana & industry-wide challenges from duty structure changes in Karnataka.

The premium segment grew by 24% in the quarter. Within the segment, the company saw strong growth for Kingfisher Ultra & Kingfisher Ultra Max and Heinekenr, and it continues to drive premium volume growth.

 

During the quarter, gross profit margin improved by 37 bps to 42.1% in Q4 FY25.

Also Read

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Currency paradox: Rupee's gain aids macro outlook; risks India Inc earnings

Donald Trump, Trump

'Short-sighted move': 17 states sue Trump admin over $3.3 bn EV funding

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tread water in lacklustre trade; Eternal, M&M, Maruti cap losses

Disney

Disney to open new tech-centric theme park in Abu Dhabi, 1st in West Asia

Exam results, results

TN Board 12th HSC exam result out: 95% students pass, check details here

Investments in capex during the quarter were Rs 254 crore, primarily in supply chain initiatives to cater for future growth.

We remain committed and optimistic to unlock growth in the category & shape the future of beer in India driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics & premiumization, stated the firm in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

GBP/INR quotes under 113 mark, BOE likely to cut interest rates today

GBP/INR quotes under 113 mark, BOE likely to cut interest rates today

Sonata Software gains after Q4 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 107 cr

Sonata Software gains after Q4 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 107 cr

Advait Energy gains on securing Rs 7-cr BESS order

Advait Energy gains on securing Rs 7-cr BESS order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon