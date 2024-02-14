GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 51.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 32.71% to Rs 167.09 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation declined 51.72% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.71% to Rs 167.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 248.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales167.09248.31 -33 OPM %-5.175.70 -PBDT16.9034.49 -51 PBT13.7031.51 -57 NP15.4431.98 -52
