GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 51.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of GOCL Corporation declined 51.72% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.71% to Rs 167.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 248.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.167.09248.31-5.175.7016.9034.4913.7031.5115.4431.98