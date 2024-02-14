Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 51.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 32.71% to Rs 167.09 crore
Net profit of GOCL Corporation declined 51.72% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.71% to Rs 167.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 248.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales167.09248.31 -33 OPM %-5.175.70 -PBDT16.9034.49 -51 PBT13.7031.51 -57 NP15.4431.98 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nanoprecise Sci Corp's MachineDoctor Achieves PESO Certification for Hazardous Environments

Oil and Gas shares gain

Energy shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares rise

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Lupin launches eye care drug in US

Market may open on subdued note

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 58.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon