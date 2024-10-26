Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 38.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 1267.57 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 38.05% to Rs 159.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 256.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 1267.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1291.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1267.571291.04 -2 OPM %19.4628.00 -PBDT256.55377.63 -32 PBT217.09342.80 -37 NP159.12256.86 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content