Resco Global Wind Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 202.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 98.21 croreNet profit of Resco Global Wind Services Pvt rose 202.75% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 98.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.2162.25 58 OPM %57.2838.41 -PBDT34.217.82 337 PBT15.415.09 203 NP15.415.09 203
