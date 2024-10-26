Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 222.58% to Rs 995.52 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 4.59% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 222.58% to Rs 995.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales995.52308.61 223 OPM %1.852.34 -PBDT29.6524.77 20 PBT25.9020.93 24 NP19.9720.93 -5
