Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 93.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.63% to Rs 352.06 croreNet profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt rose 93.76% to Rs 71.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.63% to Rs 352.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales352.06184.68 91 OPM %87.9786.52 -PBDT93.4949.41 89 PBT93.4949.41 89 NP71.6736.99 94
