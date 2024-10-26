Business Standard
Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales decline 18.07% to Rs 1230.06 crore

Net loss of Jayaswal Neco Industries reported to Rs 34.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.07% to Rs 1230.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1501.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1230.061501.36 -18 OPM %13.7819.69 -PBDT26.33190.49 -86 PBT-45.10123.88 PL NP-34.2191.60 PL

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

