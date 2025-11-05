Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 73.44% to Rs 358.13 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance rose 56.68% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.44% to Rs 358.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales358.13206.49 73 OPM %64.6660.08 -PBDT51.6424.83 108 PBT41.9319.30 117 NP30.2419.30 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tashi India standalone net profit rises 1771.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Tashi India standalone net profit rises 1771.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 21.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 21.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 7.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 7.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsQ2 Results TodayVirat Kohli's BirthdayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon