Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.44% to Rs 358.13 croreNet profit of Godrej Finance rose 56.68% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.44% to Rs 358.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales358.13206.49 73 OPM %64.6660.08 -PBDT51.6424.83 108 PBT41.9319.30 117 NP30.2419.30 57
