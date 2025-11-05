Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 7.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 324.92 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 7.54% to Rs 88.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 324.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 313.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales324.92313.41 4 OPM %37.0236.39 -PBDT125.10117.17 7 PBT119.02111.40 7 NP88.5482.33 8
