Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 21.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.27% to Rs 546.27 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics rose 21.59% to Rs 129.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 546.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 553.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales546.27553.27 -1 OPM %32.7024.22 -PBDT194.53156.16 25 PBT173.00135.65 28 NP129.02106.11 22
