Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.09% to Rs 336.69 croreNet profit of Apcotex Industries rose 131.05% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 336.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 351.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales336.69351.06 -4 OPM %12.067.83 -PBDT42.2625.87 63 PBT30.2415.26 98 NP25.3010.95 131
