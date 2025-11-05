Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 20.47 croreNet Loss of Welcast Steels reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.4716.07 27 OPM %-2.83-1.12 -PBDT-0.220.11 PL PBT-0.40-0.08 -400 NP-3.23-0.06 -5283
