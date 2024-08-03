Business Standard
Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 58.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 29.64% to Rs 131.51 crore
Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 58.54% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.64% to Rs 131.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales131.51101.44 30 OPM %84.2485.33 -PBDT10.3620.24 -49 PBT7.0617.03 -59 NP7.0617.03 -59
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

