Adani Energy Solutions closes QIP issue

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Approves issue price of Rs 976 per share
Adani Energy Solutions announced the closure of its QIP issue on 02 August 2024. The company has determined and approved issue price of Rs 976.00/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs 966.00 per equity share), which takes into account a discount of 4.98% (i.e. Rs 51.1125 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 1,027.1125/- per equity share.
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

