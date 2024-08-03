Adani Energy Solutions closes QIP issue

Approves issue price of Rs 976 per shareAdani Energy Solutions announced the closure of its QIP issue on 02 August 2024. The company has determined and approved issue price of Rs 976.00/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs 966.00 per equity share), which takes into account a discount of 4.98% (i.e. Rs 51.1125 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 1,027.1125/- per equity share.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content