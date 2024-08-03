Adani Energy Solutions closes QIP issue

Approves issue price of Rs 976 per share

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Adani Energy Solutions announced the closure of its QIP issue on 02 August 2024. The company has determined and approved issue price of Rs 976.00/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs 966.00 per equity share), which takes into account a discount of 4.98% (i.e. Rs 51.1125 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 1,027.1125/- per equity share.