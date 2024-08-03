Titan Company PAT slides YoY to Rs 770 crore in Q1 FY25

Titan Company reported standalone net profit declined marginally to Rs 770 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 777 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 9.92% year on year (YoY) to Rs 11,105 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total income (excluding bullion sale) for the quarter stood at Rs 11,263 crore, registering a growth of 9.3% on YoY basis. Profit before tax fell marginally to Rs 1,021 crore in June 2024 quarter from Rs 1,024 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA jumped 10.6% to Rs 1,329 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,202 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin rose by 14 bps to 11.8% in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

EBIT stood at Rs 1,203 crore, up 9.1% YoY while EBIT margin shed by 2 bps to 10.7% posted in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, the company's income from jewellery business grew 9% YoY to Rs 9,879 crore in Q1 FY24. The India business grew 8% in the same period. EBIT was at Rs 1,103 crore with a margin of 11.2% for the quarter.

The first six weeks of the quarter that included Akshaya Tritiya saw 20% retail growth. Q1 saw multiple forces coming together that impacted topline. A steep rally in gold rates (20% increase over Q1FY24), election led restrictions in many markets, very few wedding dates and an unprecedented heat wave across the country weighed on overall consumer demand.

Tanishq expanded its int ernational presence adding a new store in Muscat, Oman taking Titan's Jewellery international footprint to 17 stores. During the quarter, in India, Tanishq opened 11 new stores (net), Mia added 19 and Zoya added 3 stores respectively.

Watches & wearables business recorded a total income of Rs 1,021 crore, up 15% compared to Q1 FY24. The domestic business grew 14% in the same period. EBIT came in at Rs 115 crore clocking a margin of 11.3% for the quarter.

Analog segment recorded a strong 17% Revenue growth over Q1 FY24 led by Titan, Fast rack and Sonata brands. In key channels, Titan World grew 13% over Q1 FY24 (9% like-to-like growth) in consumer sales despite heatwave disruptions in this period. E-com consumer sales also recorded strong double-digit growths compared to Q1 FY24. While volumes in Wearables segment clocked healthy double-digit growths, the average selling prices continued to decline leading to a 6% drop in Revenue compared to Q1 FY24. During the quarter, a total of 17 new stores (net) were added across the network comprising of 5 new stores in Titan World, 5 in Helios and 7 in Fastrack respectively.

EyeCare business recorded total income of Rs 209 crore in Q1 FY25 grew 3% over Q1 FY24. Business recorded an EBIT of 20 crore clocking a margin of 9.6% for the quarter.

Titan Eye's affordable fashion products range drove 10% volume growth for the Division compared to Q1 FY24. Volumes from both House Brands and Others grew 10% and 13% respectively over Q1 FY24. The revenue growth via Titan Eye retail channel came in at 10% in the same period.

'Runway', Titan's first exclusive store offering premium sunglasses for the discerning customers, was launched in Jun-24 at lndiranagar, Bengaluru. Including this store addition, 3 new Titan Eye stores (net) were opened in Q1 FY25, it added.

The Emerging Businesses comprising of Indian dress wear (Taneira), Fragrances, Fashion Accessories (F&FA) recorded a total income of Rs 80 crore for Q1 FY25 growing 5% compared to Q1 FY24. The Businesses together recorded a loss of Rs 26 crore for Q1 FY25.

Taneira's sales grew 4% compared to Q1 FY24 mainly driven by growth from new stores. The brand opened 4 new stores during the quarter (one each in the new cities of Jodhpur and Nashik), taking the total store count to 77 stores covering 39 cities.

The F&FA business grew 1% compared to Q1 FY24. In key sub-segments, Fragrances grew by 10% propelled by increase in average selling prices. Women's bags (in fashion accessories) comprising of IRTH and Fastrack clocked healthy double-digit growths for the quarter (over a small base of Q1 FY24).

Among subsidiaries, Caratlane Trading, total income grew 30% to Rs 832 crore as compared to Q1 FY24. EBIT came in at Rs 38 crore for Q1 FY25 clocking a margin of 5.1%. Caratlane added 3 new stores in the quarter taking the total store count to 275 stores spread across 112 cities pan-India.

Titan engineering & automation (TEAL) recorded a total income of Rs 197 crore in Q1 FY25, a growth of 223% compared to Q1 FY24. EBIT for the quarter was at Rs 11 crore at a margin of 5.8%.

The Automation Solutions (AS) business grew grew 12 times (on a low revenue base of Q1 FY24) and the manufacturing services recorded a growth of 55% over Q1 FY24. The AS business ended the quarter with a closing order book of more than 450 crore.

For FY25, the companys consolidated net profit declined 5.5% to Rs 715 crore as aginst with Rs 756 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 12,223 crore in Q1 FY25, jumped 8.85% year on year.

C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company, said, In the recently presented Union Budget, the custom duty on gold imports in the country has been reduced from 15% to 6%. This development has long term positive implications for the Jewellery industry. While this change is likely to entail a short-term impact in the form of value loss on duty paid gold inventory (expected to be expensed over the next two quarters), we remain optimistic on the longer-term benefits as it makes the market equitable for large businesses like ours.

Our first quarter performance reflects mixed consumer trends in lifestyle categories. While the inclement weather conditions during the summers, general elections and lower wedding days impacted retail walk-ins, the growth metrics in Watches & Wearables and EyeCare were quite healthy. Notwithstanding some of these near-term variations, Titan is steadfastly pursuing market share gains across all business categories and is well equipped to provide a differentiated retail experience to our valued customers. We remain optimistic about our performance for rest of the financial year.

Titan Company, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into EyeCare.

The scrip shed 0.15% to end at Rs 3,463.15 on Friday, 2 August 2024.

