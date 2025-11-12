Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Inds slides after Q2 PAT decline 16% YoY to Rs 242 cr

Godrej Inds slides after Q2 PAT decline 16% YoY to Rs 242 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Godrej Industries slipped 1.98% to Rs 1,048.75 after the company reported a 15.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 242.47 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 287.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY26.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.72% YoY to Rs 5,032.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 30.56%, while revenue rose 12.83%.

Total expenses rose 16.36% to Rs 5,602.86 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 4,815.08 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,796.59 crore (up 15.62% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 474.81 crore (up 39.32% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 723.19 crore in Q2 FY26, up 68.70% from Rs 428.66 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit shed 3.01% to Rs 591.70 crore on 4.84% increase in revenue to Rs 9,491.94 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Godrej Industries is engaged in the business of chemicals, agri inputs, estate and property development, hospitality, vegetable oil, finance and investments, dairy, animal feeds, and other related activities.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

