Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) shines on market debut

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) shines on market debut

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) were currently trading at Rs 120.74 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 20.74% as compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock was listed at Rs 114, exhibiting a premium of 14% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 120.92 and a low of 112.02. On the BSE, over 192.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) was subscribed 17.60 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 November 2025 and it closed on 7 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore, with 11.16 crore shares at Rs 95 and 10.6 crore shares at Rs 100 per share.

The issue also comprised offer for sale of 55.723 crore equity share from investor selling share to raise Rs 5,293.7-5,572.3 crore

Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company plans to allocate Rs 152.5 crore towards cloud infrastructure expenditure and Rs 225 crore for brand building and performance marketing activities. It also intends to invest Rs 205 crore in its subsidiary Groww Creditserv Technology (NBFC) to strengthen its capital base and Rs 167.5 crore in Groww Invest Tech to fund its margin trading facility (MTF) business. The balance proceeds, after meeting general corporate purposes and IPO-related expenses, will be used to finance inorganic growth opportunities through potential acquisitions.

Additionally, the company expects that listing its equity shares on the stock exchanges will enhance its brand visibility and create a public market for its equity shares in India.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)Indias leading digital investment platform offering stocks, mutual funds, F&O, and loans. Founded in 2018, Groww has expanded rapidly with 37 million demat accounts, Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM, and users across 98% of Indian pin codes. Its key subsidiaries include Groww Invest Tech, Groww Creditserv NBFC, and Groww AMC, enabling a full-stack presence across investing, lending, and asset management.

Ahead of the IPO, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), on 3 November 2025, raised Rs 2,984.53 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 29.84 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 102 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 378.99 crore and an income from operations of Rs 904.40 crore for the six months ended on 31 March 2025.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

