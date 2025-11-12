Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GSFC rallies after strong Q2 performance

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) jumped 5.05% to Rs 193.35 after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 20.96% year-on-year to Rs 3,187.37 crore, compared with Rs 2,635.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew 45.91% from Rs 2,184.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

At the profitability level, profit before tax (PBT) grew 10.68% YoY and 132.26% sequentially to Rs 428.49 crore in Q2 FY26. Net profit came in at Rs 324.07 crore, up 8.67% YoY and 133.9% QoQ. Current tax expense surged 121.7% YoY due to higher profitability.

 

Total expenditure increased 21.17% YoY and 43.08% QoQ to Rs 2,849.53 crore. Raw material costs fell 8.98% YoY to Rs 1310.94 crore, while employee expenses rose 2.15% YoY to Rs 193.07 crore. Depreciation rose 5.45% YoY to Rs 50.53 crore, while interest expenses declined 15.96% YoY to Rs 1.79 crore.

Consolidated net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 450.92 crore in H1 FY26, as against a negative cash flow of Rs -9.25 crore in H1 FY25.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals is engaged in production of fertilizers and chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

