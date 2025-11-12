Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kirloskar Oil Engines spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Kirloskar Oil Engines surged 13.63% to Rs 1,074 after the company's standalone net profit increased 26.8% to Rs 140.80 crore on 34.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1604.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 27.3% YoY to Rs 187.80 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 214 crore, recording the growth of 45% compared with Rs 148 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 13.4% in Q2 FY26 as against 12.4% in Q2 FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit rose 7.3% to Rs 263.60 crore on 20.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3049.17 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

 

Gauri Kirloskar, managing director, Kirloskar Oil Engines, said, Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) has delivered its best-ever performance in Q2 FY 26, marking a key milestone in the company's growth journey. We crossed the Rs 1,500 crore revenue mark for the first time in a quarter and achieved our highest-ever H1 sales of Rs 3,027 crore.

All segments within the standalone business recorded double-digit growth, reflecting our strong market position and operational excellence. The power generation business unit continued its robust performance, supported by our extensive distribution network, strong brand equity, and ongoing innovation in engine and generator technology

On October 10th, we also announced a strategic restructuring of our B2C operations, transferring this business to our wholly owned subsidiary, La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited, through a slump sale. This step strengthens our focus and aligns with our long-term strategic vision to reach a $2 billion top line by 2030. We are encouraged by the progress made and remain focused on executing our strategic priorities with discipline and consistency."

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) manufactures generator sets, internal combustion engines, and farm equipment, with a strong presence in international markets. The company also offers engines that operate on alternative fuels such as biodiesel, natural gas, and biogas.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

