Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.31% to Rs 14.04 croreNet profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.31% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.0430.07 -53 OPM %-38.75-1.90 -PBDT1.210.07 1629 PBT0.74-0.42 LP NP0.72-0.44 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content