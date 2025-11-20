Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 65.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.20% to Rs 64.50 croreNet profit of Vibrant Global Capital declined 65.22% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.20% to Rs 64.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales64.5081.85 -21 OPM %6.0811.17 -PBDT3.307.95 -58 PBT2.677.37 -64 NP1.765.06 -65
