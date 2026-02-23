Monday, February 23, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties inks joint development agreement for 18 acre land parcel in Thane

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

To develop residential project with estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 cr

Godrej Properties has entered into a joint development agreement to develop an ~ 18-acre land parcel in Thane, Mumbai. The land parcel is located in an established micro-market of Thane, with excellent connectivity to both existing and upcoming infrastructure, including the Thane Wadala Metro and the Thane-Borivali twin-tube tunnel. The proposed development will be a largely residential project with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 crore.

Delphi World Money reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SRU Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, RailTel Corp, Cipla, Highway Infrastructure

GIFT Nifty hints at deep red opening for equities; Trump raises global average tariff to 15%

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

