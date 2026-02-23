Godrej Properties inks joint development agreement for 18 acre land parcel in Thane
To develop residential project with estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 crGodrej Properties has entered into a joint development agreement to develop an ~ 18-acre land parcel in Thane, Mumbai. The land parcel is located in an established micro-market of Thane, with excellent connectivity to both existing and upcoming infrastructure, including the Thane Wadala Metro and the Thane-Borivali twin-tube tunnel. The proposed development will be a largely residential project with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST