Asian markets traded broadly with positive sentiment
Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 9,026.00, dropping 55 points or 0.61 percent from the previous close of 9,081.40. The day's trading ranged between 9,010.60 and 9,112.90. Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones by 126 to 58.
Reece surged 13.9 percent following release of half yearly results. Guzman Y Gomez, Pantoro Gold, Ramelius Resources, all rallied more than 8 percent. Greatland Resources also added more than 6.3 percent.
Software businesses topped losses with Megaport plunging 17.5 percent and Data#3 losing 14.4 percent. Perenti declined 13.8 percent while Austal erased almost 11 percent.
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST