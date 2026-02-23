Asian markets traded broadly with positive sentiment

Sentiment remained broadly positive in Asian stock markets despite fresh uncertainty attributed to the trade tariff environment triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling on tariffs. Markets also digested the move by President Donald Trump to impose temporary across-the-board tariffs of 15 percent. Sentiment also improved as traders anticipated lower levies for China following the Supreme Court ruling. Equity markets in China and Japan remain closed for a holiday.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 9,026.00, dropping 55 points or 0.61 percent from the previous close of 9,081.40. The day's trading ranged between 9,010.60 and 9,112.90. Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones by 126 to 58.

Reece surged 13.9 percent following release of half yearly results. Guzman Y Gomez, Pantoro Gold, Ramelius Resources, all rallied more than 8 percent. Greatland Resources also added more than 6.3 percent.

Software businesses topped losses with Megaport plunging 17.5 percent and Data#3 losing 14.4 percent. Perenti declined 13.8 percent while Austal erased almost 11 percent.

