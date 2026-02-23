Monday, February 23, 2026 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Morepen Lab secures multi-year order of Rs 825 cr under CDMO segment

Morepen Laboratories has secured a multi-year Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) mandate valued at approximately Rs 825 crore (USD 91 million) from a leading global pharma major.

Supplies under the mandate are expected to commence within the next 4-5 months, with execution scheduled through Q1 of the following financial year, subject to customary operational and regulatory processes.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

