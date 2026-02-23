Valiant Comm successfully evaluates Hardware-Based Network Isolation (Kill) Switch Equipment

Valiant Communications announced successful evaluation testing with the Indian Armed Forces (Classified) of its Hardware-Based Network Isolation (Kill) Switch Equipment, designed to provide a purpose-built, deterministic, hardware-enforced network separation for mission-critical operational environments.

The Valiant solution focuses on providing cyber resilience, secure segmentation and network isolation, with operational continuity in an event of a cyber incident.

Valiant cyber-security equipment validated the solution's ability to enforce immediate physical layer isolation of designated network links and zones, supporting emergency response actions during cyber incidents, insider-threat containment, or physical security events. Specific technical data, and operational procedures are not being disclosed due to security considerations.

The Valiant 'Beyond the Firewall' Hardware-Based Network Isolation (Kill) Switch Equipment is designed for deployment across high-consequence environments, including defence platforms, shore establishments, operational command centres, industrial and utility facilities, secure data centres and sensitive digital assets, where segmentation integrity and rapid containment are crucial. The hardware architecture supports integration with existing security and operations ecosystems, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, SIEM/SOC, and physical intrusion detection, while providing out-of-band activation options such as multiple user triggers and serial control interfaces based on customer requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News