Godrej Properties launches premium residential project in Kokapet, Hyderabad

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Godrej Properties announced the launch of Godrej Madison Avenue its first premium residential project in Kokapet, Hyderabad, underlining its commitment to expanding its footprint in Hyderabad's high-growth residential real estate market.

Situated on ~3 acres of land with an estimated booking value of ~Rs 1,300 crore, Godrej Madison Avenue will feature ~1.2 million square feet of saleable area, offering premium residential apartments in 3 & 4 BHK configurations.

This project brings to life Manhattan-inspired architecture and design, catering to the evolving preferences of homebuyers seeking sustainable, wellness-driven living spaces in high-potential locations. Thoughtfully planned to complement a modern lifestyle, the development features Manhattan-style landscaped spaces, a Central Park-inspired fountain, and a triple-height lobby.

 

Key features include exclusive terrace amenities, such as a gym, badminton court, and lounge, offering unparalleled views and experiences. The project also boasts a range of well-curated amenities, including jogging tracks, pickleball courts, water features, and a three-level clubhouse. Together, these elements create a harmonious balance of elegance, functionality, and wellness for contemporary living.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

