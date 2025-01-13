Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.29% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 76.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.28 -39 OPM %29.4182.14 -PBDT0.050.23 -78 PBT0.050.23 -78 NP0.040.17 -76
