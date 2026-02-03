Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 35.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 4204.42 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 35.99% to Rs 251.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 4204.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3688.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.03% to Rs 3036.49 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2594.63 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 21685.38 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 20007.65 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

4204.423688.7921685.3820007.6515.1415.7023.2623.54689.08514.925226.114380.48358.89254.144009.653433.09251.79185.153036.492594.63

