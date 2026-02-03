Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 35.99% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 4204.42 croreNet profit of Varun Beverages rose 35.99% to Rs 251.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 4204.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3688.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.03% to Rs 3036.49 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2594.63 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 21685.38 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 20007.65 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4204.423688.79 14 21685.3820007.65 8 OPM %15.1415.70 -23.2623.54 - PBDT689.08514.92 34 5226.114380.48 19 PBT358.89254.14 41 4009.653433.09 17 NP251.79185.15 36 3036.492594.63 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:06 PM IST