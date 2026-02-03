Bharat Wire Ropes surges after Q3 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 18 cr
Bharat Wire Ropes rallied 6.70% to Rs 171.95 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 22.58% to Rs 18.24 crore despite 11.75% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 142.81 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 21.59% YoY to Rs 24.39 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses fell 16.43% to Rs 118.59 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 141.91 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 71.42 crore (down 23.34% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 2.35 crore (down 34.72% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 19.56 crore (up 15.4% YoY) during the period under review.
Bharat Wire Ropes is engaged solely in the business of manufacture and sale of Wire & Wire Ropes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:17 PM IST