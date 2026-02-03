Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Wire Ropes surges after Q3 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Bharat Wire Ropes rallied 6.70% to Rs 171.95 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 22.58% to Rs 18.24 crore despite 11.75% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 142.81 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 21.59% YoY to Rs 24.39 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 16.43% to Rs 118.59 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 141.91 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 71.42 crore (down 23.34% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 2.35 crore (down 34.72% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 19.56 crore (up 15.4% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Bharat Wire Ropes is engaged solely in the business of manufacture and sale of Wire & Wire Ropes.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

