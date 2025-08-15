Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 37.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.13% to Rs 12.81 croreNet profit of Associated Ceramics declined 37.61% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.13% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.818.95 43 OPM %13.1927.37 -PBDT1.802.41 -25 PBT0.981.58 -38 NP0.731.17 -38
