Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.48% Government Security 2035 for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on December 05, 2025 (Friday), RBI stated. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against the security, it noted.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

